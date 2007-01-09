2007 Nissan Altima

The new Benchmark. Purposefully powerful and refined.

The next generation Altima is the standard-setter among its sedan competitors with an available 270-hp V6 and groundbreaking Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) that delivers instant response. The bold styling and refined quality complement revolutionary technology like a keyless push-button ignition convenient Intelligent Key and a touch-screen navigation system* with live traffic reporting. Explore the next generation Nissan Altima.

Exterior & Interior

Altima's styling sets the standard once again. Its sweeping 3-dimensional character line, chiseled fenders, and fighter jet-inspired taillights make it a standout in the sea of sedans.

Altima's fit and finish, unique textures, and metallic accents create a distinct, modern interior environment. Perfectly placed controls give you easy access to driver-centric technologies and ear-pleasing audio.

Safety

The Nissan Safety Shield is our comprehensive approach to safety. It includes rigorous crash testing, over 50 standard safety features on every vehicle, available advanced technologies, and child safety programs. Confidence-inspiring, it's our safety philosophy in action.

Impact Safety Features

Curtain/Side-impact Air Bag System

Nissan Advanced Air Bag System

Front-seat Active Head Restraints

Pretensioners/Load Limiters

Zone Body Construction

Child Safety

Display All

*Never program while driving. GPS mapping may not be detailed in all areas or reflect current road regulations. Navigation system is inoperable in Hawaii and Alaska. It is operational in the contiguous 48 states.

