The 2007 Nissan Titan

Equipped with Full-size POWER.
Titan is full-size power, all truck, and no compromise. The 317-hp 5.6-L V8 Endurance engine produces up to 385 lb-ft of torque. Available maximum capacity towing of up to 9,500 lbs. The available bed-organizing utility of Utili-track, available convenience of 168º Wide Open rear doors, or a Rockford Fosgate audio system. Explore the full-size power of Titan.
Exterior
You'll find things on Titan you won't find on other full-size trucks. Like a revolutionary bed cargo system, King Cab rear doors that open 168°, and an available factory-applied spray-on bedliner.
Interior
There's plenty of room for up to six (Crew Cab has more space than any half-ton full-size truck). And from King Cab's 168° Wide Open rear doors to Crew Cab's available DVD system, Titan has you covered for work, play, family, or just kicking back.
Driving Dynamics & Safety
Titan comes equipped with a fully boxed ladder frame, outstanding off-road capability, beefy 33" off-road all-terrain tires, and available 4-wheel Limited Slip (ABLS) - the only full-size to offer it.
The Nissan Safety Shield is our comprehensive approach to safety. It includes rigorous crash testing, over 50 standard safety features on every vehicle, available advanced safety technologies, and child safety to help protect you and your passengers.
Specifications
King XE
Nicely equipped with:
King SE
Key upgrades include:
King LE
Key upgrades include:
