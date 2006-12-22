Union County Authorities Investigate Double Homicide

By: Carly O'Keefe

UNION COUNTY, Il --Just days before Christmas, police in Union County investigate a double homicide.

Two bodies were discovered just after 7 a.m. Friday morning when a resident of 107 N. Acre Lane in Jonesboro did not show up for work. A concerned co-worker contacted authorities and asked police to check the home.

Police took one suspect into custody, although no formal charges had been filed as late at 10 p.m. Friday.

The names of the victims and suspect are being withheld pending notification of kin. Neighbors say a couple and their son lived in the home. Police will not confirm the relation of the victims to the suspect in custody.



An autopsy was conducted in Evansville Friday evening. Cause of death has not yet been released.