Kennett, MO

Kennett Death Investigation

By: CJ Cassidy

KENNETT, Mo. --A half-naked body; a bloody death scene; but did anyone commit a crime? That's the question investigators in Kennett are working around the clock to answer.

We have new details now involving the death of 45-year-old Kathleen Foley. Police activated the Major Case Squad after discovering injuries on Foley's body.

Investigators had hoped to know by now - but an autopsy earlier today did not give them any answers.

Foley's friends want answers too. They're the ones who found her body.

Robert Downey and his girlfriend found Foley's half naked body in her home.

"The window was busted out. We looked in the window, and saw her laying there. We thought she might've been passed out right there but she was dead," Downey says.

So he called police, but says he hasn't been able to get the gruesome images out of him mind.

"There was a knife and a little bit of blood there. I thought she might've been killed," he says.

When Heartland News asked Downey if he noticed any bruises or injuries on Foley's body, he says she had old injuries from falling down in the past. He also adds he noticed blood on her mouth.

All that blood is causing even more problems for police - prompting the Health Department to seal off the home.

"She may have had communicable diseases," Lt. Tim Trowbridge with the Kennett Police Department explains.

In the meantime, they're working on statements from friends like Robert Downey - who just might provide some valuable insight.

"I want to know what happened to her. I don't know if she took too many pills or what," Downey says.

Police haven't ruled out foul play - but they don't have any suspects. They're also not ruling out a drug overdose.

Right now they hope toxicology results give them a better idea of what happened to Kathleen Foley.

If you have any information you think might help, please call the Kennett Police Department at (573) 888-4622.

