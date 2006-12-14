One year later - work continues below Taum Sauk Reservoir - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Reynolds County, MO

One year later - work continues below Taum Sauk Reservoir

One year later - work continues below Taum Sauk Reservoir
By: Ryan Tate

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. - It has been one year since the devastating Taum Sauk Reservoir breach sent more than one billion gallons of water cascading down Proffit Mountain in Reynolds County. One year later, construction and controversy surround the rehabilitation of the park.

"We have cleared trees and rocks as one of the first phases of the clean-up," Natural Resource Manager Kimberly Burfield said. "Other aspects of the progress include planning and redevelopment and the park open this summer to help educate people as to what happened."

Turmoil between Ameren and the State of Missouri continues. On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources submitted a settlement proposal with the company. Thursday, the Associated Press reports part of the settlement includes $125 million in damages and fines.  This is on top of a $15 million settlement Ameren negotiators already reached with the Federal Emergency Regulatory Commission.

Reynolds County Commissioner Donald Barnes says he hopes Ameren builds back in his county, otherwise it would be a huge loss.

"If they do not come back, I do not think I would want to be Presiding Commissioner," Barnes said. "If they do not come back, we will feel the consequences."

Barnes says Reynolds County gets about $780,000 from Ameren. If the company rebuilds, the County could get as much as $1.3 million.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly