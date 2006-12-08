Tony Lomedico
Rank / Branch
Air Force / Captain
Stationed:
Aviano, Italy
Hometown of Parents:
Mike & Sherry Lomedico of Jackson
"Bonjour, this is Captain Lomedico from Aviano Air Base. I just want to send a Happy Holidays to the family back home in Jackson, Missouri; Mike and Sherry Lomedico. Food is good, wine is better. Happy Holidays."
