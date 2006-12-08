Tony Lomedico

Rank / Branch

Air Force / Captain

Stationed:

Aviano, Italy

Hometown of Parents:

Mike & Sherry Lomedico of Jackson

"Bonjour, this is Captain Lomedico from Aviano Air Base. I just want to send a Happy Holidays to the family back home in Jackson, Missouri; Mike and Sherry Lomedico. Food is good, wine is better. Happy Holidays."

