KFVS12 and our fine sponsors above are proud to present holiday military greetings in special announcements that are scheduled to run during the holiday season on KFVS12 and the Heartland's CW. We think it's important to remember those men and women who are away from their homes so that we can feel safer in ours. The greetings consist of photos of active service persons stationed at military locations around the world whose families live in the KFVS12 viewing area.