Community lends helping hand to laid-off workers

By: Ryan Tate

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. --More than 400 Rowe Furniture employees officially lost their job last week after the company decided to close the Poplar Bluff plant.

According to a member of the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, about 100-125 employees have already found jobs. Another group will take classes as part of a program at Three Rivers Community College. Despite that, Rowe Furniture leaders pinpointed a group of about 40 employees who may need help this holiday season. A non-profit alliance hopes to help them.

"This job loss occurred at a tough time of year. If we can help these families in any way, that's what we'll do," Alliance President Rob Callahan said.

Callahan says the group hopes to raise $6,000 by December 10th, in order to give each family $150 each.

"We've had special holiday projects in the past, but not of this nature," Rebecca Winters said. Winters volunteers for the Salvation Army. During this time of year, the Salvation Army has many traditional fundraisers, but one like this is rare.

"This is our mission, our heritage to coordinate an effort like this and enable people to help," Winters said.