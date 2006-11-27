Student saves the life of her teacher - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett, MO

Student saves the life of her teacher

Student saves the life of her teacher
By: Holly Brantley

KENNETT, Mo. - Teachers offer students the special gift of guidance and knowledge. But, at Kennett Middle School, 13-year-old Amanda Rinks applied some last minute learning so well, she was able to save the life of her teacher.

"It was between my first and second period classes," Tiletia Copley, a teacher at Kennett Middle School. "I took a drink of coffee, just like normal. I started to cough and choke. I thought it would clear but it didn't."

Soon, Copley was choking, gasping for air, and desperate for help.

"I was looking for anybody to help me," Copley explained.

As Copley searched for help, 13 year old Amanda Rinks was on her way to Copley's Health Class.

"Amanda came to the door, dropped her books, and I let her know what I needed her to do," Copley demonstrates. "I think she very well could have saved my life."

"I saw how she was choking and she put her arms around me and I knew what she meant," said rinks. "I was shaking and she came in and thanked me and hugged me and everything."

Fellow students call rinks a hero.

"They called me a life saver and hugged me and cheered when I came down the hall," said Rinks.

Appropriately, Rinks came to the rescue on Copley's birthday.

"I was just thinking what a good birthday present," said Rinks.

Copley will officially teach the Heimlich to Amanda and other students sometime in January.

This could be a sign of an early calling for Rinks. She wants to be a Veterinarian.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly