Missouri's ONLY Dinosaur

By: Jason Lindsey



Bollinger County - It's every kids dream, you're digging in your backyard and discover dinosaur bones. Back in 40's this dream came true for a boy in Bollinger County. Not only did he find dinosaur bones, but Missouri's only dinosaur.

It all started back in 1942 while geologist Dan Stewart was doing research in Bollinger County. Stewart was approached by a member of the Chronister family and told that they discovered some unusually large bones while digging a well. Those bones ended up being the tail of Missouri's Dinosaur.

For the first time ever Heartland News videotaped as a paleontologist pulls dinosaur bones from the site. Since the 70's the bones of duck-billed dinosaurs, teeth from tyrannosaurs, and the remains of crocodiles, fish, and turtles have been discovered.

Once paleontologists remove the ancient bones, shells, and eggs they take them to the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History . They'll be cleaned and put on display for many future generations to view.

You can visit the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History to learn more about Missouri's dinosaur each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. If you would like to help the museum financially call them at 1-573-238-1174.