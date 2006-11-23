Jackson Woman Hits Jackpot

By: Crystal Britt

JACKSON, MO --One Heartland woman found her ticket to Thanksgiving bliss was only a scratch away. "I thought, oh my Gosh, how much have I won?" Margaret Sides could hardly believe her eyes. The scratch off ticket she bought at work in Jackson was worth $100,000! "I thought, this has to be a joke."

Margaret has worked at the Country Mart in Jackson for 16 years. She's the Deli Manager and well, likes to gamble a bit on the side too. She's won a few things here and there, but nothing like the win she landed Wednesday at work. "I bought three $5 tickets and I just started scratching and scratching and I couldn't believe what I had scratched...I just....Amazing huh? Very amazing", said Sides. Once reality sunk in she thought, "Just thank you Lord, thank you Lord. I'm out of debt!" Then it dawned on her to call her husband of forty years. " I just couldn't believe it. I said, you're kidding me? And she said no, she wasn't kidding", said Mike Sides. No joke indeed. The sides have already claimed their prize at the Lottery office in St. Louis. They're still waiting on the check though.