Hospice care: making dying a natural part of life - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff, MO

Hospice care: making dying a natural part of life

Hospice care:  making dying a natural part of life
By: Tiffany Sisson

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. - Dying is very much a part of living. Although, many of us don't like to talk or even think about it. When faced with a terminal illness, talking about death may increase your quality of life. That's when families often turn to hospice care.

Even though a cure is no longer possible, a promise to care for that loved one is. Rick Franklin made a promise, a promise to his wife, Ruthie Pennington. He kept that promise to the end. Ruthie died Wednesday, November 8th. For more than a year, Ruthie lived with Glioblastoma, one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer.

Ruthie Pennington's smile captures the meaning of her life! "She's such a beautiful person. Everybody loves Ruthie," exclaimed Franklin!

Including Lou Lundry, "She is my cousin. She's my sister, too."

The two are five years apart. Both have birthdays in March. "That's why we're so tight. We're so tight. We're pices. We swim around in everybody's lives," explained Lundry.

Both lost their husbands around the same time. "Eleven,12 o'clock at night, she's calling my name, I'm here. I will always be here," said Lundry.

Sitting by Ruthie's bedside is where Lundry and Ruthie's husband, Rick Franklin, now spend most of their time, watching a wife, mother, and best friend die from brain cancer. "I can't hardly stand it. Nobody knows until you have a loved one, that you can't help, that you've gone as far as you can go," said Lundry choking back tears.

Ruthie's life took a dramatic turn back in October of 2005. She was driving in the center divider, swerving in and out of the highway. Police pulled her over, thinking she was drunk. But, a trip to the emergency room showed a very different picture. The MRI scan led to a diagnosis of Glioblastoma with multiple formations. One very massive tumor, the size of a fist was literally crushing her brain. Her brain stem was being pushed to right, forming a curve around the mass. Doctors removed that tumor, and Ruthie's been paralyzed ever since.

Franklin said, "It's not been easy. It's been very hard. It's hard to watch her go from bad to worse, then get better, then be like this."

Franklin made a promise to Ruthie. When she got sick, he'd take care of her. "We are able to help them fulfill the promises that they've already given their family members when it gets so hard," explained Laura Wade, a volunteer coordinator with Legacy Hospice in Poplar Bluff.

Wade explained, "Hospice is a philosophy. When a patient and a family has decided that either the curative measures don't work any longer, or they've decided they don't want to go through that, they just want to be kept as comfortable as possible."

"Ruthie's been able to live in her own home, and have a pretty decent life. I mean, flowers, and visitors, and you know, be surrounded by her own pictures, friends. Hospice is a wonderful organization," said Franklin.

"This is where she wants to be. She did not want to go to a nursing home, and there's no way we're gonna do that. We're all gonna hang in here and help take care of her," said Lundry.

Ruthie's family gets help from a team at Legacy Hospice providing physical, emotional, and spiritual care. "Sometimes just having someone there who can tell you what you're feeling is normal, and what you're thinking is natural," explained Wade.

Hospice affirms life and regards dying as a normal process. It does not speed up or postpone death said Wade," It can be hard, and it can be difficult, and it can be sad at times, but when we're there helping them through this very natural and important part of life, it's also very rewarding."

While many of the people at Legacy Hospice are paid employees, they need volunteers to work either directly or indirectly with families like Ruthie's. If you'd like to learn more about Legacy Hospice call their office in Poplar Bluff, 573-776-6944.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly