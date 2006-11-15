Starting a new business - Part 1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Special Report

Starting a new business - Part 1

Starting a new business - Part 1
By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo - With jobs coming and going across the country and right here in Southeast Missouri. many people take a shot at starting their own business.  So what do you need to know to begin a small business operation?  In three part series on Heartland News at Nine, we'll cover some need to know information from Bill Vickery with the Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University.

"We have resources such as a lending library, a resource library, training events, and also offer services with a business counselor," explains Vickery, "You really need to do your homework, don't be in such a hurry to get started, look for resources that can help you get through this process, and don't be afraid to ask questions."

Vickery also says to take your time and not rush into opening up shop before you're really ready.

Experts say about half of all startup businesses fail.  Vickery says it's usually due to lack of adequate planning before the doors open for business.  He recommends asking and answering several questions.

  1. Is there a real need for my product or service, or is this just something I want to do?
  2. Who is most likely to buy my product and how will I reach them?
  3. What types of competition is out there?
  4. How do I price my product, so I can make a profit?
  5. Can I meet the obligations of my company and my personal needs?

Vickery adds a lot of business fail, even though a profit is made, simply because the owners can't invest as much time into as needed.

For more information on the Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University, you can check out this website.  www.semo.edu/innovation

On Thursday, we'll introduce you to the people you need to talk to before starting your own small business.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly