Gallatin County man charged with shooting at home

By: Arnold Wyrick

EQUALITY, Il. - The small town of Equality, Illinois was rocked Tuesday morning by the sounds of gunfire exploding on West Division street. That's where police were called out to, after a domestic dispute went too far, according to police.

The home belonged to Cynthia Thomas' Uncle James Koker. And Cynthia says her husband was the one pulling the trigger on the gun aimed at her, and her kids.

"My uncle come over and said my husband was over there in his car yelling, you think cause you're out of jail that you can stop what I'm about to do," Thomas said.

A short while later is when Thomas says things really got out of control.

"We heard two shots, me and my friends and my family."

The shots ripped through the air conditioning unit, and back door of Koker's home.

"I would think he did because he wants me and the kids to come back. Or he just wants the kids. And I don't want that. And he's upset about it, and he thinks my uncle is going to protect me," Cynthia said.

She also admits to seeking refuge in her uncle's home on separate occasions when she and her husband 23 year old Joshua Thomas have been arguing.

"We've had several occasions where he's hit on me. And I have Orders of Protection filed on him. I wouldn't have believed that he'd go that far. But I guess he did," Thomas said.

And so do police who arrested Joshua Thomas Tuesday morning, and charged him with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Thomas is being held in the Saline County Detention Center on $25,000 bail.