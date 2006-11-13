Fire destroys East Cape business

By: Heartland News

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, IL -- A massive fire late sunday night destroyed Mr. Ed's Trading Post and Furniture Barn in East Cape Girardeau.

McClure/East Cape Girardeau fire chief Stanley Mouser says it started just after ten o'clock. The store is located at the corner of 146 and Eastwood Drive, the owner had recently relocated to East Cape from Broadway in Cape girardeau.

Flames could be seen across the river in Cape Girardeau. Many people got out of their cars near the highway and stopped to watch the blaze.

The fire marshall will be there to investigate Monday morning. The investigation will help them learn more about what started the fire.