

Adopted family shares the good and bad of the system

By: CJ Cassidy

DEXTER, MO -- November is National Adoption Month, and one Southeast Missouri couple says they know all too well the pain and suffering children in line to be adopted, experience.

Wayne and Amy Burns have adopted not one or two children, but five children, over the past nine years, and all from Southeast Missouri. Both say they may still add on to their family down the road.

The Burns family might look ordinary but the story of how they came together is an extraordinary one. Amy and Wayne Burns considered adoption after realizing they couldn't have any children.

It all began with Catherine, who couldn't make it to the get together Sunday, because of work. "She was 12 years old, and she had a newborn baby. We felt like we could help her. She needed a lot of help. We brought them home, and the baby was two days old, she's nine now, and we fell in love with them from the beginning," Amy says.

It didn't stop there. Besides Catherine and Brittney, there's also Courtney, Riley, and Lisa, who now has a child of her own. " I like it. I get more people to play with," Brittney says, adding she does fight with Riley occasionally. "I was so happy I was getting adopted. I was getting a new name and everything," Courtney adds.

Not to mention a whole new life Amy and Wayne Burns had to offer. "All our children, with the exception of Brittney, were older when we got them. You might miss out on changing the diapers the bottles all that, but it can be very rewarding with older kids as well," Wayne says.

After all, the Burns can always change their new grand baby's diapers. For now, the family lives for weekends. That's when they sit back, relax, and truly appreciate just how glad they are to have found each other. "There's been heartaches. There's been ups and downs. Some days we have bad days, some days are good days, but the good days make up for the bad days," Amy says.