Heartland hunters can help the hungry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro, IL

Heartland hunters can help the hungry

Heartland hunters can help the hungry
By: Carly O'keefe

MURPHYSBORO, IL --Hunters are gearing up for Illinois firearm deer season that starts November 17.  Many folks who hunt for sport will be looking for their trophy, but many don't know what to do with the leftover meat.

Todd Pierson owns a meat processing business in Jackson County this time of year he sees plenty of hunters bringing in deer for their own consumption, this season he also hopes to see those who don't want the venison.

"They can bring it here and instead of letting that meat go to waste, it'll help feed people in the community," said Pierson.

Every month, local food pantries have a tough time supplying meat to heartland families.

"Without the government commodity meat, which is basically just chicken, we have no meat to give. And we ran out of chicken in October and by the time you give rain checks for the people from October, once November comes, already our November allocation is gone," said Jane Williams, a volunteer with the Murphysboro Food Pantry.

Pierson processes deer for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Sportsmen Against Hunger program. Hunters donate their deer to Pierson, and he then donates the venison to local food pantries.

"We've got Murphysboro requesting donations, Ava requesting donations, Du Quoin,"

In past years, Pierson hasn't had enough hunters donating deer to fill those requests.

"We only had a few pounds, in one-pound packages, and literally five months later, families would come back monthly to get their food and they'd ask, ‘do you have any more of that venison? We really enjoyed that.' So it's a real treat for them, as well as helping their budget obviously."

So, while for many hunters the most important part of a buck is its rack, to families in need, the venison is the true trophy.

For more information about the Illinois Sportsmen Against Hunger program check out http://dnr.state.il.us/legislation/isah/index.htm

There are several meat processing businesses in southern Illinois that will process your dear for free through the Sportsmen Against Hunger program:

Franklin County

  • West Frankfort Packing
    1000 S Jefferson St.
    West Frankfort, IL 62896
    Contact: Mike or Chris King (618) 937-4115

Jackson County

  • Pierson's Meat Processing
    994 S. Mudline Rd.
    Murphysboro, IL 62966
    Contact: Todd Pierson (618) 684-2014

 

  • Shirley Farms
    1713 Hwy 149
    DeSoto, IL 62924
    Contact: Mark Shirley (618) 987-2706

 

  • Whitetails Deer Processing (Jackson County)
    3600 Chautauqua
    Carbondale, IL 62901
    Contact: Zach Hill (618)549-2290

Jefferson County

  • John's Venison Processing (Jefferson County)
    Rt. 2 Box 302 22972 E Rush Rd.
    Blueford, IL 62814
    Contact: Doreen (618) 732-8570

  

Hamilton County

  • Birkner Processing
    Rte. 3 County Rd. 1225E
    McLeansboro, IL 62859
    Contact: Danny Birkner (618) 658-8561

 

Randolph County

  • Millers' Meat Market
    1524 S. Main
    Red Bud, IL 62278
    Contact: Kevin Miller (618) 282-3334

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly