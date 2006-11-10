Heartland Dirty Jobs

Dirty Jobs Week



Meteorologist and science reporter Jason Lindsey hangs up his lab coat and goggles to try out some of the dirtiest jobs in the Heartland. From giving a horse an ultrasound to picking up road kill Jason introduces you to some of the folks that do dirty jobs in our area.

StormTeam meteorologist and science reporter Jason Lindsey holds the National Weather Association's broadcast seal of approval. Jason earned the NWA Television Seal of Approval in October 2003 by passing a written exam on meteorology and having his on-air performances reviewed by a panel of peers. In 2006 StormTeam meteorologist and science reporter Jason Lindsey was awarded "Best Weathercast" by the Missouri Broadcasters Association for severe weather coverage.