Heartland Dirty Jobs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Dirty Jobs

Dirty Jobs Week

Meteorologist and science reporter Jason Lindsey hangs up his lab coat and goggles to try out some of the dirtiest jobs in the Heartland.  From giving a horse an ultrasound to picking up road kill Jason introduces you to some of the folks that do dirty jobs in our area.

Dirty Jobs Week - Conservation Education Specialist
A conservation education specialist's Job may look clean.  We see them at Nature Center educating us about wildlife, but it turns out when we're not looking their job gets pretty dirty.  Watch as Jason Lindsey tries out one of the dirtiest jobs in the Heartland.
Dirty Jobs Week - Solid Waste Engineer
Staying squeaky clean is a hard job when you're a solid waste engineer.  Watch as Jason Lindsey tries out one of the dirtiest jobs in the Heartland.
Dirty Jobs Week - Carcass Disposal Engineer
We've all passed up road kill on the highway, but have you ever wondered who cleans up that mess? Jason Lindsey followed along with a guy who scrapes dead animals off the road.  Watch as he tries out one of the dirtiest jobs in the Heartland.
Dirty Jobs Week - Plant Water Operator
Jason Lindsey shows us how getting clean water to your faucet isn't just a dirty job, but a dangerous one.  Watch as Jason tries out one of the dirtiest jobs in the Heartland.
Dirty Jobs Week - Veterinarian
They take care of sick and injured animals, but as Jason Lindsey tells us a veterinarian's job can get pretty dirty.  Watch as Jason tries out one of the dirtiest jobs in the Heartland.

 

StormTeam meteorologist and science reporter Jason Lindsey holds the National Weather Association's broadcast seal of approval.  Jason earned the NWA Television Seal of Approval in October 2003 by passing a written exam on meteorology and having his on-air performances reviewed by a panel of peers.

  In 2006 StormTeam meteorologist and science reporter Jason Lindsey was awarded "Best Weathercast" by the Missouri Broadcasters Association for severe weather coverage.
 

 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly