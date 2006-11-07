New and Improved at kfvs12.com

Check out the new and improved Heartland Science Lab page at kfvs12.com. As always, you can get the latest experiments from the Science Lab and all the latest science news going on in your part of the Heartland.

Now you can watch Science Lab video from your computer, vote in the new online science poll, get science fair experiment ideas for the kids, send Jason the latest news going on in your child's classroom, and be the first to know about science news coming up ONLY on KFVS.

In the next few weeks, you'll find something you'll only get by visiting the Heartland Science Lab page at kfvs12.com. It's called "Science in a Minute" and each month you can watch some amazing clips from the Science Lab in under a minute.

Click here to view the new and improved Heartland Science Lab page at kfvs12.com and remember to grab the kids and watch the Heartland Science Lab each Wednesday LIVE at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 6 a.m.



