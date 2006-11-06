Bridge Building Competition
By: Jason Lindsey
Cape Girardeau, MO - More than 100 future scientists from 24 southeast Missouri schools build and break bridges in MoDOT's 3rd Annual Bridge Building Competition. On Thursday, November 9th each bridge was put to the test and at the end of the day, Jeff Rose from Dexter High School stood victorious. Science reporter and meteorologist Jason Lindsey joined in on the science fun and broke his bridge LIVE on the Breakfast Show. Before breaking to pieces Jason's bridge held 26 pounds of sand.
MoDOT's bridge building competition is open to high school juniors and seniors each year. The students are provided with wood, glue, along with thread and asked to design and build the lightest bridge to carry the greatest load.
Southeast Missouri State University, the University of Missouri-Rolla, the University of Missouri-Columbia, Arkansas State University, and Southern Illinois University partnered with MoDOT to offer nearly $9,000 in civil engineering scholarships.
|Prizes were awarded for first, second, and third place as well as the most creative design and most aesthetic design. Here's a peek at the winners.
|1st Jeff Rose - Dexter High School
|2nd Aaron Stewart - Scott City High School
|3rd Eric Schrader - Ste. Genevieve High School
|Most Aesthetic - Lindsey Gettinger, Ste. Genevieve
|Most Creative - Adam Flannigan, Dexter High School
|Electronic Competition - Adam Flannigan, Dexter High School
