Community honors fallen hero

By: Crystal Britt

NEW MADRID, Mo. - It was a heart wrenching day in the town of New Madrid as the entire community mourned the death, and celebrated the life of a fallen soldier. 24-year-old Camden Bock was killed by a roadside bomb October 23rd in Iraq.

How do you say thank you and show enough support for a young man who sacrificed so much? The community of New Madrid put every ounce of heart and soul into a moment.

One soldier's family will likely never forget. "It's very important, he died for our country", said one resident. "The city is really sad."

They're sad over the loss of First Lieutenant Camden Bock. Bock died in Baghdad after a roadside bomb detonated near his vehicle. Family friends say he was home in New Madrid with loved ones shortly before his death. "I'm glad they got to spend a few hours with them... then he had to go back. He only had three or four weeks of duty left there then he was coming home", said Jonathan Riggs.

Hundreds of flag waving supporters lined the streets as far as the eye could see. The near three mile funeral procession was filled with pride. That pride was shown through silence and patriotism as the flag draped casket passed through.

One man said, "You live in a free country, it costs and that's the ultimate cost right there." Another said, "It's awesome, the turnout, the support this community showed the family is awesome."