Community honors fallen hero - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Madrid, MO

Community honors fallen hero

Community honors fallen hero
By: Crystal Britt

NEW MADRID, Mo. - It was a heart wrenching day in the town of New Madrid as the entire community mourned the death, and celebrated the life of a fallen soldier. 24-year-old Camden Bock was killed by a roadside bomb October 23rd in Iraq.

How do you say thank you and show enough support for a young man who sacrificed so much? The community of New Madrid put every ounce of heart and soul into a moment.

One soldier's family will likely never forget.  "It's very important, he died for our country", said one resident. "The city is really sad."

They're sad over the loss of First Lieutenant Camden Bock. Bock died in Baghdad after a roadside bomb detonated near his vehicle. Family friends say he was home in New Madrid with loved ones shortly before his death. "I'm glad they got to spend a few hours with them... then he had to go back. He only had three or four weeks of duty left there then he was coming home", said Jonathan Riggs.

Hundreds of flag waving supporters lined the streets as far as the eye could see. The near three mile funeral procession was filled with pride. That pride was shown through silence and patriotism as the flag draped casket passed through.

One man said, "You live in a free country, it costs and that's the ultimate cost right there." Another said, "It's awesome, the turnout, the support this community showed the family is awesome." 

Flags are at half-staff and words of encouragement are shown all throughout the tight knit community as people there honor a young man they call a true American hero.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly