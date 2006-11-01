New jobs coming to Cape

By: Kathy Sweeney

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Only Heartland News can tell you today that at least 350 new jobs are coming to Cape Girardeau.

NARS' president and Cape Girardeau native Chris Buehrle tells Heartland News that he will bring his new in-bound call center to Cape Girardeau.

Buehrle will join city leaders in making the official announcement Thursday night.

He tells Heartland News his company's first large scale domestic operation could bring more than the 350 jobs first announced.

