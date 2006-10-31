Researchers claim there's evidence of haunting in Harrisburg

By: Carly O'Keefe

HARRISBURG, Il - Paranormal investigators say they've found evidence that a Heartland museum and cemetery are haunted.

Investigators with Southern Paranormal Experiences and Research, or S.P.E.A.R. spent two nights investigating the Saline Creek Pioneer Village and Museum and Pauper Cemetery in Harrisburg.

Through video and still photography, electro-magnetic sensors and their own eyes, the researchers captured what they say proves local folks were right to think the area was haunted.

Caretakers of the Pauper Cemetery call it "a sad place" where the poor, unknown, and cast out were buried.

The Pauper House served as a homeless shelter for many folks and has also been known to cause the heebie jeebies.