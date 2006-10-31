World Series Fever Continues - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

World Series Fever Continues

By: Holly Brantley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --Baseball season is over, but Cardinal fever is hotter than ever as fans hunt for World Series Merchandise. Fans are buying anything and everything that says the Cardinals are the 2006 World Series Champions.   

Store managers say eager fans snatched up the goods before they could even get them on the shelves. 

"Oh, when we started coming down the aisles, people are taking them out of the boxes!" said Phyllis White of JC Penny in Cape Girardeau. "It was unreal."  

Fans can't wait to get their hands on hats and shirts.

"We were in Saturday and they only had a few so we came back today," said Melanie Stratman. "It's exciting to see what they get new in." Stratman bought t-shirts and hats. "Put a turtle neck on underneath it and I'll wear it all winter," Stratman said.

Phyllis White says it took a lot of planning and late night trips to St. Louis to get the merchandise ready for shoppers. "The biggest demand has been hoodies," said White. "Another of our biggest selling items are the official locker room hats and shirts. I think this will be our biggest item for holiday."    

Another note... Those hunting for collectibles might want to keep your eyes open for an unusual piece of World Series Gear. Store managers say several large shipments that read "6002" instead of "2006" were delivered to stores as close as Columbia, Missouri. However, so far, none of those misprints have shown up in the Heartland.

