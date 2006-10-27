Search For the KFVS Geocache

By: Jason Lindsey

Cape Girardeau, MO - It's one of the newest and fastest growing sports in the Heartland. It's called Geocaching and it's an outdoor treasure-hunting game where the participants use a Global Positioning System receiver to search for geocaches anywhere in the world.

Here's how it works, a geocacher will place a waterproof container containing a log book and treasures. Using a GPS receiver they'll note the location of the geocache and post the coordinates on various websites dealing with geocaching. Other geocachers will use these coordinates and seek out the geocache. Once the geocacher discovers the geocache they sign a log book and earn a treasure.

Here's how fast the sport is growing worldwide. In 2000 there were no geocachers and right now there are more than 3000 worldwide.

Heartland News recently set up a new geocache at geocaching.com. Grab a GPS unit along with the family and search for the KFVS12 geocache. Once you find the geocache you'll earn special KFVS treasures.