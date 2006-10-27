Search For the KFVS Geocache
By: Jason Lindsey
Cape Girardeau, MO - It's one of the newest and fastest growing sports in the Heartland. It's called Geocaching and it's an outdoor treasure-hunting game where the participants use a Global Positioning System receiver to search for geocaches anywhere in the world.
Here's how it works, a geocacher will place a waterproof container containing a log book and treasures. Using a GPS receiver they'll note the location of the geocache and post the coordinates on various websites dealing with geocaching. Other geocachers will use these coordinates and seek out the geocache. Once the geocacher discovers the geocache they sign a log book and earn a treasure.
Here's how fast the sport is growing worldwide. In 2000 there were no geocachers and right now there are more than 3000 worldwide.
Heartland News recently set up a new geocache at geocaching.com. Grab a GPS unit along with the family and search for the KFVS12 geocache. Once you find the geocache you'll earn special KFVS treasures.
|
KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage
|Geocaching Facts
|
Source: Wikipedia
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.