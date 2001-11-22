Capt. Jim Gump - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Capt. Jim Gump

Dear Jim,

We send greetings, love & prayers from America! These wishes come from your dad and me, your brothers & sisters-in-law, David & Michelle and Gary & Tracy, your nieces and nephew: Micaela, Ashley, Jesika and Jordan and from your brothers and sisters at Western Heights Christian Church in Carbondale, Illinois. We miss you and really look forward to seeing you again!

We love you, Jim! While you were still in grade school you made it your goal to serve ;your country as an Air Force pilot. You worked hard to get into and through the Air Force Academy. How happy we were for you when you were able to fly your coveted F-16 and even serve a tour of duty in the Far East. Now, we don't know where you are but God knows. We are trusting in Him to provide a hedge of protection for you and all those who are serving with you. God and Country are more than just a slogan to you, they are a way of life.

