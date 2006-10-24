Police Chief talks about arson investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tiptonville, TN

Police Chief talks about arson investigation

Police Chief talks about arson investigation
By: Erica Byfield

TIPTONVILLE, TN --Police Chief Norman Rhodes says it's hard enough to solve one arson case, let alone tie up loose ends on numerous fires in town.

Tiptonville is a small community counting fewer than 5,000 residents; where just about everyone knows everyone.

"I have mixed emotions these people are actually friends of mine," said Rhodes. 

He's watched their children grow up and recalls seeing James Blackburn in school, "I remember him back in grammar school he was a good kid."

Therefore for Rhodes called seeing him and three others in the fire department in striped jail uniforms, "a tough pill to sallow."

"I can't let crime go on; I had to try to solve the arson," said Rhodes. 

He also remembers the first time he thought something was wrong and went straight to the source for answers; then Fire Chief James Blackburn.

"You can tell the truth 100 times and it's always the same story and if somebody tells you a lie it's not the same every time, they tell it there's something different about it.   You know that," said Rhodes.   

Looking back he's learned some hard lessons.

One, it's extremely difficult to prove arson and two word gets around when you start asking questions in a small town. 

"We had to get them out of town we attempted that before they knew what were doing," Rhodes admitted. 

He knows the case isn't over and hopes the information investigators gathered is enough to put his childhood friends away. 

The all volunteer fire department is still functioning.  Rhodes said there are 15 men committed to seeing their department survive.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly