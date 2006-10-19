For the second night in a row Cape Girardeau police are investigating shots being fired into homes. So far no one has been injured and no one has been arrested.

If this story about gunfire in Cape Girardeau sounds familiar, it's because we told you about two very similar shootings on Wednesday. The latest report of shots fired into an apartment on North Fountain Street.

Police ramp up search for shooting suspects

By: Ryan Tate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Four houses shot and a group of people with guns are the two major facts worrying people around Cape Girardeau neighborhoods.

Investigators believe a "cheap, assault rifle" was used in the shootings at four houses and apartments in Cape Girardeau earlier this week. Police believe the shootings are not random, and think a group of teenagers or twenty-somethings is responsible. No injuries have been reported to police.

"Everyone we talk to doesn't want this going on in their neighborhood. This is one we're taking very seriously," Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Barry Hovis said. "We have a group of about 13 guys, to determine who is responsible and stop this before something severe happens."