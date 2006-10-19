Police now investigating four separate shootings in two days - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Police now investigating four separate shootings in two days

Police now investigating four separate shootings in two days
By: CJ Cassidy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - If this story about gunfire in Cape Girardeau sounds familiar, it's because we told you about two very similar shootings on Wednesday.  The latest report of shots fired into an apartment on North Fountain Street.

In all four cases shooters fired into homes, in all four amazingly enough - no one injured.

Still police say the people in the apartment on North Fountain may have just been lucky, the shooters fired almost forty shots into the bedroom where a young boy and his mother were sleeping.

They awoke to a hail of bullets shattering windows.  "I just heard gun shots and at first I thought my momma was playing with me but then bullets. I saw a hole in the wall, so I got on the floor," Alan Brand says.

Not exactly an experience you'd expect a fourteen-year-old to have.  "I wasn't really scared," he says. "I was like why would someone shoot at this house?"

That's what police want to know, as they take on this fourth shooting in two days.

The first happened on Good Hope.  The second incident was on Mimosa, and witnesses watched in horror as four men opened fire on their home and car. The third took place in the 1200 block of Ranney. "We believe they are related. These are all tied in some way but we're not one hundred percent sure what the motive behind this was," Patrolman Jason Selzer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says.

"I don't know who could have done this. I don't have no beef with anyone my young kids don't have no beef with no one. Whoever did this I'm asking for justice they had no business shooting up in here anyway," Jacqueline Brand says.

Most of the shooters' bullets didn't penetrate the apartment's thick brick walls.  But some did.  One bullet through the kitchen window lodged in Jacqueline Brand's refrigerator.  Another seared a path across her son's bedroom ceiling, through the wall, and into the bathroom.  "I'll go back to sleep in this same room," Alan Brand says.

Police are asking once again, if you have any information to please call (573) 335-6621.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly