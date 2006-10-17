Thousands go job shopping at career fair

By: Holly Brantley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Potential employers and employees consider their future opportunities. A job fair wrapped up at the Show Me Center Tuesday.

At the fair, more than just the applicants were interviewed. Workers want to know what's in it for them. And, to attract them, businesses use more than just money.

Companies like AFLAC use a flexible work schedule and the opportunity to work from home to attract workers. "It's one of the best companies for working moms," said Joe Pupek, of AFLAC.

Meanwhile, Signature, hopes employees will come to them for their benefit program. "People want a good medical program with the rising cost these days." said Dennis Vinson, of Signature.

Those who come to the job fair looking to land their future career say all the extras are important. "I need something with Insurance, and I like to know I'll get a vacation." said Eddie Gibson of Cape Girardeau.