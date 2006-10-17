Born into history - Heartland family adds to U.S. population now over 300,000,000 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

By: Holly Brantley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Early Tuesday morning, The U.S. Census Bureau tallied the 300 millionth American to the population clock. The Heartland boasts several new babies who became some of the newest members of the record population.

While every little baby is a miracle, Kendyl Breeann McAlister is one in 300 million. This little baby from Jackson was one of the very first to be born as the United States reached the milestone population.

Mendy and Bryan McAlister, along with their three year old son Connor, welcomed the newest member of their family at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

"I had heard that the 300 millionth American was supposed to be born in October," said Mendy. "It's very exciting and a memory I will always have, always."

While the McAlisters know times are changing, they agree the values they were raised with remain the same. "We should instill in our children the best we can," said Bryan.

Now, the family just can't wait to get Kendyl home. "I'm excited to put her in the dresses I bought her," said Mendy. "She can be whatever she wants to be, as long as she's happy."

Kendyl was born at 8:42 a.m. Mendy McAlister is a music teacher, and Bryan McAlister is a minister.

