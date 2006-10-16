Police bust man posing as a dentist to get prescription drugs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Farmington, MO

Police bust man posing as a dentist to get prescription drugs

Police bust man posing as a dentist to get prescription drugs
By: CJ Cassidy

FARMINGTON, Mo. - Ever hear the one about the dentist and the fake dentist? It's the kind of story police in Farmington say they hear at least five or six times a year, as crooks try getting their hands on expensive drugs.

But an area dentist says he wasn't quite up to speed on the way crooks operate. And while it's no secret many people try to avoid going to the dentist, Douglas Ross says his former patient, takes the cake.

Dr. Ross has been a dentist more than forty years, and he's never been down in the mouth about his job, until now. "I had a phone call from a pharmacist at Walgreens who asked me - 'Dr. Ross did you phone in a prescription for Oxycontin?' I said no I didn't, who would wanted to have that?"

Police say the fake dentist turned out to be 20-year-old Gregory Adams of Ironton. He evidently did have some problems with some teeth decaying possibly from drug use and had major pain no way of getting a prescription.

Ross says his former patient should have called him. He wonders too, why Adams allegedly called the prescription for hillbilly heroin as it's commonly known, in his brother's name.

"I said no way I don't prescribe that. I really didn't say those nice words just then - I said something else," he chuckles remembering. "We sent an officer to Walgreens to wait for Adams to show up. When he showed up to pick up the prescription he was immediately arrested," Chief Rick Baker with Farmington Police Department says.

For now, police and the real dentist are grateful to the quick thinking pharmacist, and hope other retailers stay just as alert.

"This is the same drug Rush Limbaugh got in trouble over down in Florida, and they dragged his physician over the coals over the same thing and others who wrote prescriptions, so yeah it would put me at risk," Dr. Ross says.

He adds he also got a call from another pharmacy in Iron County saying Adams did the same thing there. Adams has not been charged yet.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly