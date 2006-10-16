Kingsway Furniture Living Rooms - Original

This 25.3 cu. ft. side by side stainless steel refrigerator by Kitchenaid comes with a 10 year compressor warranty - the best warranty in the business!
Features:
- ENERGY STAR Qualified
- 25.3 cu. ft. capacity
- AquaSense base grille water filtration
- AquaSense in-dorr-ice dispensing system
- FreshChill temperature management system
- Foam-in-place insulation
Refrigerator Features:
- 15.3 cu ft refrigerator compartment volume
- SpillClean adjustable slide-out glass shelves
- Enhanced lighting in refrigerator and freezer compartments
- RollerTrac FreshSeal humidity-controlled crisper
- RollerTrac FreshChill temperature-controlled meat locker
- FreshSeal dairy locker
- Slide N Lock door storage
- Wine Rack
Freezer Features:
- 10.0 cu. ft. freezer compartment volume
- 3 freezer shelves
- 2 slide out freezer baskets
Brand: Kitchenaid
Dimensions:
- cabinet height = 68 7/8 "
- depth = 33 3/8 "
- depth including handles = 33 3/8 "
- depth with door open 90 degrees = 49 7/8"
- height = 69 3/4"
- height including hinge cap = 69 3/4"
- width = 35 1/2"
Sale Price: $1689
Free Delivery within our trade area