Kingsway Furniture Living Rooms - Original

 This 25.3 cu. ft. side by side stainless steel refrigerator by Kitchenaid comes with a 10 year compressor warranty - the best warranty in the business! 

Features:

  • ENERGY STAR Qualified
  • 25.3 cu. ft. capacity
  • AquaSense base grille water filtration
  • AquaSense in-dorr-ice dispensing system
  • FreshChill temperature management system
  • Foam-in-place insulation

Refrigerator Features:

  • 15.3 cu ft refrigerator compartment volume
  • SpillClean adjustable slide-out glass shelves
  • Enhanced lighting in refrigerator and freezer compartments
  • RollerTrac FreshSeal humidity-controlled crisper
  • RollerTrac FreshChill temperature-controlled meat locker
  • FreshSeal dairy locker
  • Slide N Lock door storage
  • Wine Rack

Freezer Features:

  • 10.0 cu. ft. freezer compartment volume
  • 3 freezer shelves
  • 2 slide out freezer baskets

Brand:  Kitchenaid

Dimensions:

  • cabinet height = 68 7/8 "
  • depth = 33 3/8 "
  • depth including handles = 33 3/8 "
  • depth with door open 90 degrees = 49 7/8"
  • height = 69 3/4"
  • height including hinge cap = 69 3/4"
  • width = 35 1/2"

Sale Price: $1689
Free Delivery within our trade area

