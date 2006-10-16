Kingsway Furniture Living Rooms - Original

This 25.3 cu. ft. side by side stainless steel refrigerator by Kitchenaid comes with a 10 year compressor warranty - the best warranty in the business!

Features:

ENERGY STAR Qualified

25.3 cu. ft. capacity

AquaSense base grille water filtration

AquaSense in-dorr-ice dispensing system

FreshChill temperature management system

Foam-in-place insulation

Refrigerator Features:

15.3 cu ft refrigerator compartment volume

SpillClean adjustable slide-out glass shelves

Enhanced lighting in refrigerator and freezer compartments

RollerTrac FreshSeal humidity-controlled crisper

RollerTrac FreshChill temperature-controlled meat locker

FreshSeal dairy locker

Slide N Lock door storage

Wine Rack

Freezer Features:

10.0 cu. ft. freezer compartment volume

3 freezer shelves

2 slide out freezer baskets

Brand: Kitchenaid

Dimensions:

cabinet height = 68 7/8 "

depth = 33 3/8 "

depth including handles = 33 3/8 "

depth with door open 90 degrees = 49 7/8"

height = 69 3/4"

height including hinge cap = 69 3/4"

width = 35 1/2"