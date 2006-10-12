Home Remedies
By: Jason Lindsey
Cape Girardeau, MO - Home remedies have been around for ages, but do they really work? Can your feet in JELLO get rid of the stink or will mayonnaise condition your hair in fifteen minutes?
According to Mark Mosebach some of those home remedies your mother told you actually work. Mosebach says, "the old timers, it's what they had to work with and it worked for them, so I'm sure it would work today if you used them."
Here's a peek at a few home remedies you can try at home.....
- Pam cooking spray will dry finger nail polish
- Cool whip will condition your hair in 15 minutes
- Mayonnaise will kill lice, it will also condition your hair
- Elmer's Glue - paint on your face, allow it to dry, peel off and see the dead skin and blackheads if any
- Shiny hair - use brewed Lipton Tea
- Sunburn - empty a large jar of Nesta into your bath water
- Burn your tongue? Put sugar on it
- Arthritis? WD-40 Spray and rub in, kill insect stings too
- Bee stings - meat tenderizer
- Chigger bite - Preparation H
- Puffy eyes - Preparation H
- Paper cut - crazy glue or chap stick (glue is used instead of sutures at most hospitals)
- Stinky feet - Jello!
- Athletes feet - cornstarch
- Fungus on tone nails or fingernails - Vicks Vapor Rub
- Kool aid to clean dishwasher pipes? Just put in the detergent section and run a cycle, it will also clean a toilet.
- Kool Aid can be used as a dye in paint also Kool Aid in Dannon plain yogurt as a finger paint, your kids will love it and it won't hurt them if they eat it!
- Peanut butter - will get scratches out of CD's! Wipe off with a coffee filter paper
- Sticking bicycle chain - Pam no-stick cooking spray
- Pam will also remove paint, and grease from your hands!
- Peanut butter will remove ink from the face of dolls
- Heavy dandruff - pour on the vinegar
- Body paint - Crisco mixed with food coloring. heat the Crisco in the microwave, pour into an empty film container and mix with the food color of your choice
- Tie Dye T-Shirt - mix a solution of Kool Aid in a container, tie a rubber band around a section of the T-Shirt and soak
- Preserving a newspaper clipping - large bottle of club soda and cup of milk of magnesia, soak for 20 minutes and let dry, will last for many years.
- To keep goggles and glasses from fogging, coat with Colgate toothpaste
- Wine stains, pour on the Morton salt and watch it absorb into the salt
- To remove wax - Take a paper towel and iron it over the wax stain, it will absorb into the towel
- Remove labels off glassware by rubbing with peanut butter
- Baked on food - fill container with water, get a bounce paper softener and the static from the bounce towel will cause the banked on food to adhere to it. Soak overnight. Also; you can use two Efferdent tablets, soak overnight
- Crayon on the wall - Colgate toothpaste and brush it
- Dirty grout - Listerine
- Stains on clothes - Colgate
- Grass stains - Karo Syrup
- Grease Stains - Coca Cola, it will also remove grease stain s from the driveway overnight.
- Fleas in your carpet? 20 Mule Team Borax - sprinkle and let stand for 24-hours
- To keep fresh flowers longer add a little clorox, or 2 Bayer aspirin, or just use 7-UP instead of water.