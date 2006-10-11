Surviving Breast Cancer

Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)

A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)

Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)

43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)

Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.

Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.

103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

New technology at a southern Illinois hospital is making life easier for breast cancer patients in the area.

New technology at a southern Illinois hospital is making life easier for breast cancer patients in the area.

More pictures are taken in each 3D mammogram, meaning patients are exposed to less radiation due to fewer sessions (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS).

More pictures are taken in each 3D mammogram, meaning patients are exposed to less radiation due to fewer sessions (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS).

More pictures are taken in each 3D mammogram, meaning patients are exposed to less radiation due to fewer sessions (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS).

More pictures are taken in each 3D mammogram, meaning patients are exposed to less radiation due to fewer sessions (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS).

For those going through breast cancer treatment, a strong support system can be powerful when it comes to recovery.

For those going through breast cancer treatment, a strong support system can be powerful when it comes to recovery.

The "Mamm Van" will be traveling to a few areas of the Heartland March 27th through March 29th. Saint Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri Health Care have partnered up to make it happen. The hospital on wheels provides free in-house screenings for those without health insurance.

The "Mamm Van" will be traveling to a few areas of the Heartland March 27th through March 29th. Saint Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri Health Care have partnered up to make it happen. The hospital on wheels provides free in-house screenings for those without health insurance.

Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test in patients with chronic back pain or arthritis.

Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test in patients with chronic back pain or arthritis.

Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test in patients with chronic back pain or arthritis.

Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test in patients with chronic back pain or arthritis.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010, file photo, a pharmacy technician poses for a picture with hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets, also known as Vicodin, at the Oklahoma Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla. Opioids incl...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010, file photo, a pharmacy technician poses for a picture with hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets, also known as Vicodin, at the Oklahoma Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla. Opioids incl...

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, a man injects heroin into this arm under a bridge along the Wishkah River at Kurt Cobain Memorial Park in Aberdeen, Wash. The government said non-fatal overdoses visits to hospit...

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.