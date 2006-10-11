Surviving Breast Cancer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

October is breast cancer awareness month.  Tiffany Sisson tells you the stories of local survivors and how you can catch breast cancer before it's too late.  Here's a look at Tiffany's special reports from Heartland News at 5 p.m.

Surviving Breast Cancer: Financial Help for the Fight
It's difficult for some of us to imagine getting sick, and not getting treatment because of no health insurance. That's an obstacle facing a lot of women.
Surviving Breast Cancer: Race For A Cure
The race to find a cure for breast cancer is at a full sprint. Everyday, researchers are trying new drugs, and new treatments to make the disease a distant memory.
Surviving Breast Cancer: Inflammatory Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is something women think they know all about: Look for lumps, have mammograms, see our doctors. But, none of that will save you from one silent breast cancer killer.
Surviving Breast Cancer: Bosom Buddies
If you've been through a difficult situation, then you know having someone to fall back on can be a real lifesaver, not just physically, but emotionally as well. That includes surviving a diagnosis of breast cancer.
Surviving Breast Cancer: Turning Point
Early detection saves lives! That's the message being spread by the American Cancer Society. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Breast Cancer Facts
  • In the United States, breast cancer is the most common non-skin cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related death in women.
  • Each year, a small number of men also are diagnosed with or die from breast cancer.
  • Although the breast cancer diagnosis rate has increased, there has been a steady drop in the overall breast cancer death rate since the early 1990s.
  • While the incidence rate is lower for African Americans than Whites, the mortality rate is higher. Women of other racial and ethnic groups have lower incidence and mortality rates.
  • It is estimated that approximately $8.1 billion is spent in the United States each year on treatment of breast cancer.
  • The National Cancer Institute estimates that, based on current rates, 13.2 percent of women born today will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some time in their lives.

Source:  National Cancer Institute

