Cardinals fans make Mets fans red with envy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau County, MO

Cardinals fans make Mets fans red with envy

Cardinals fans make Mets fans red with envy
By: Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. - It seems like just about everywhere you go, it's Cardinals fever! Sporting goods stores are selling merchandise left and right with so many wanting to sport that Cardinal red.  

Even the youngest fans are fired up. It's Cardinal's day at South Elementary in Jackson. Miniature sized Edmonds and Pujhols could be seen all throughout the school.

It's not just the kids. "I'm a lunatic, psychotic, a freak", says Shannon McAlister. She's a self proclaimed fanatic, and pharmacy tech on the side.

Check yourself before coming into the Medicap Pharmacy on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. "If you're a Braves fan or a Cubs fan, you get kicked out", says McAlister.

And then there are the really hardcore fans. If you don't believe it, just ask Shannon where she took her wedding vows. "Home plate at Busch Stadium."

Think the workers at the pharmacy need more than a good prescription? How about the Neurosciences Center of Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape. "They're the underdogs this year and that's why they'll win", said Laura Powers. Never mind, they're all Cards crazy too. "It's all about rituals and you don't want to mess karma up, you have to do the same thing everyday", said Powers. 

The doctor in the office says this kind of insanity is actually good for the brain. Heartland News asked him if the ladies in his office need medical attention. "I don't think so, unless people become too serious about it", said Dr. Abdul Basit Chaudhari.

As for predictions? "We'll have it in five", said McAlister. "The Cardinals and the Tigers, repeat of the '68 series", said Powers.  If faith was enough - they'd already be winners!

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly