Jobs and industry could boost Bootheel economy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lilbourn, MO

Jobs and industry could boost Bootheel economy

Gary Branam Gary Branam

Jobs and industry could boost Bootheel economy
By: Wes Wallace

LILBOURN, Mo. - In the last two years, the Heartland lost nearly 4,000 jobs to outsourcing or plants shutting down.   Sikeston, Malden, Morehouse, Poplar Bluff, Herrin, and several other communities all lost jobs vitally to the local economy.  Now, after a three year effort, a few new jobs are on the way to Lilbourn.

"We're just looking forward to this being the beginning of what Southeast Missouri can be,"  says Gary Branam, President of the Great River Soybean Processing Co-op.

The plan involves creating a bio-diesel plant in Lilbourn.  A groundbreaking a few weeks ago had to be moved indoors, thanks to a torrential downpour that left parts of the Bootheel under several feet water.  Now, there's construction equipment, piles of dirt, and stakes marking off what's to become the new facility.

Everything should be up and running by the spring.

"We know this is not a silver bullet and we don't claim for it to be," says Branam, "We do claim for it to be a start to expand and bring more businesses in this area."

The concept utilizes farmland already in the area. In fact, the plans also include adding a soybean processing plant in the next few years, which could mean an additional 30 to 35 jobs.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly