The high cost of high flying with the Cardinals
By: Holly Brantley

How much would you pay to see the Cardinals take on the Mets in the playoffs? Scoring tickets at home is costly enough, but how much does it cost to follow the red birds on the road?

The bad news: being a fan isn't cheap. So, be prepared to shell out some cash.

The good news: you could still make game one if you leave at latest Tuesday morning.

Travel agents we spoke with in Cape Girardeau say the quickest route to New York is by plane. A spur of the moment round trip ticket will run between $468 and $498 dollars per person.

Then, be prepared to pay between $119 and $350 for a hotel. Add it all together and flying with the Cardinals will cost a minimum of $1,300 to $1,600 dollars. "That's just for hotel and transportation," said Carolyn Kempf, of Elite Travel Inc. "Add in additional transportation and cost of tickets and you're looking at $2,000 to $2,500 because it's so last minute."

A bus could still get you to New York before the first pitch. If you hop on a Greyhound in Jackson just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, you'll arrive in New York around Noon the next day. Cost: $143.50 one way, or $287 round trip.

What about Amtrak? This schedule will get you there in time for game two. But, you'd have to leave Carbondale at 3:00 a.m. After, a stop in Chicago catch another train for an 18 hour ride to New York. One way cost: $173. Round trip: $297.

New York City is over 1000 miles away. That's about 16 to 17 hours in the car if you choose to drive yourself. With gas averaging around $2.28 a gallon, look to spend about $200 on gas for your round trip. According to the staff at Shea Stadium, nearby playoff parking will cost between $20 and $26.

