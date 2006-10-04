Local skateboarders try to find recognition in the industry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO

Local skateboarders try to find recognition in the industry

By: Ryan Tate

JACKSON, Mo. - Billy Smith of Jackson hopes he and his friends get some recognition for their skateboarding skills.

"We all make short videos to send to sponsors so we can get some free stuff and things on discount," Smith said.

Some of the companies they send their videos to include those that make energy drinks.  Smith says no company has taken them up yet, but they keep practicing.

"I haven't seen myself on a web site yet, but maybe someday," Smith said.

A group of Sikeston skateboarders posted some of their tricks on the web site YouTube.com.  On the videos, you can see them jumping off of Sikeston monuments, curbs in parking lots, and other obstacles.

