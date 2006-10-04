Small Illinois school working to keep kids safe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Elkville, IL

Small Illinois school working to keep kids safe

Small Illinois school working to keep kids safe
By: Arnold Wyrick

Elkville, IL - With the recent shootings at rural schools throughout the nation, schools in Southern Illinois are reviewing their safety procedures. In the Elverado School District in Jackson County the schools are much more remotely located.

Principal Belinda Conner's says there are advantages, and disadvantages to the campus settings.

"There is a safety factor when you know everyone, and everybody feels comfortable around one another.  But now we're isolated and safety services are farther away.  Police, Fire, and ambulances all of these services are farther from us then they would be from city school," Conner said.

So in order to keep an eye on what's happening around the buildings, and inside the schools, the district installed security cameras.

"We can see the front doors, and up and down the hallways.  We've added a buzz in system here in our Elementary school.  So people can not enter without buzzing into the office.  And then someone in the office can see their face, and unlocks the door from a remote location," Conner said.

Tough measures in these times of school shootings.  But necessary procedures in order to keep everyone safe at school.

"I think our kids are safe.  But I also think that there's always more that we can do," Conner said.

And the district plans on doing just that in the months ahead.  They'll place more security cameras inside the Elementary school.  And then begin looking into building a fence around the campus to prevent strangers from walking on unnoticed.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly