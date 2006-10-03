Kid Friendly Experiments You Can Try At Home

Make Your Own Lava Lamp

Have you ever wanted to make your own lava lamp? As science reporter Jason Lindsey and some kid scientists from Deer Creek Christian Academy show us, all you need is some stuff from the kitchen.

Carbon Dioxide Explosion

Are you looking for something that might get your kid interested in science? Jason Lindsey has an experiment that will have them jumping for science. It's called a carbon dioxide explosion and all you need are a few things from the kitchen.

Make Your Own Volcano

Are you looking for something that will keep the kids busy and at the same time teach them a little science? Science reporter Jason Lindsey has an idea!

Water Balloon in the Jar

How can you push a water balloon into a jar? Science reporter Jason Lindsey and a Crittenden County science teacher show you this cool science trick in the Heartland Science Lab.



Dancing Raisins

Did you know raisins can dance? All you have to do is add soda water!

Bernoulli's Principle

Can you make an object float in mid air? Science reporter Jason Lindsey showed you how in the Heartland Science Lab.

Make Your Own Tornado

Tornadoes are among nature's most violent storms and in the Heartland Science Lab we showed you how to create a mini twister. We created our twister in a tornado simulator and you can make one at home.