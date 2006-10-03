Does it Work Wednesday

Reynolds Slow Cooker Liners

By: Lauren Keith

I don't know about you, but I love my Crock pot. If I can cook it in a Crock pot, I do. I will admit the only bad thing is the clean up. So, if these things work, I'll be stocking up.

I tear into the box and right away, I see these liners are pretty big, even for my large slow cooker. So, I simply put the liner in place and fold the excess down over the sides. Next, the directions say to put the food in, then turn on the slow cooker. I'm making some cheesy, messy, but very tasty lasagna. We'll see if "slow cooking really does get easier" with this gooey meal.

I mix the ricotta cheese and sauce together, and layer up my noodles, meat and shredded mozzarella. I wonder if this liner will stick to my food, as it gets hotter. If that happens, then these liners certainly will not pass the "Does it Work" test.

After three hours pass, it's time to eat! It didn't take long for my coworkers to eat up all the lasagna. Now, let's get to the true test. Do these liners really make cleanup a cinch?

I pull out the liner, just like in the commercial, and it's very easy to do. However, there is a small spot of sauce inside the Crock pot. I either tore the liner a bit when scooping, or the sauce seeped through. I'd recommend using a plastic spoon, rather than metal one like I did.

If you've ever cleaned a Crock pot, you know that small bit of sauce is nothing! It's much easier to wipe that up with a cloth, than let the entire slow cooker soak in dish water overnight, like I normally do.

In fact, the only thing I had to clean up was the gooey cheese on the spoon. I think these liners are near perfection, and they're affordable. I paid $2.50 for a box of four.

The Reynolds Slow Cooker liners serve up an 'A' on this Does it Work Wednesday test.

Lauren's Crock Pot Lasagna

You'll need:

1 lb Ground Beef

1 box lasagna noodles

1 med. Jar Prego Sauce (or your favorite tomato sauce)

1 packet Spaghetti seasoning

1 (15 oz.) Ricotta Cheese

1 pkg Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

½ cup water

(you can add diced tomatoes and mushrooms, if you like)

1.) Brown ground beef, set aside

2.) In separate mixing bowl, combine sauce, ricotta cheese, seasoning, water, and any additional ingredients you like such as mushrooms or diced tomatoes, then set aside.

3.) Put in the Reynolds Slow Cooker liner J

4.) Start layering! First put a layer of lasagna noodles in. They won't fit perfectly if it's a round Crock pot, but you can break them as needed.

5.) Next, layer the beef.

6.) Pour the sauce mixture

7.) Scatter the shredded cheese

8.) Repeat layers as you like. (I usually use about two rounds of the above layers, so the lasagna isn't piled up and hard to eat.)

To cook quickly, set on high for about 3 to 3 ½ hours, or set on low for 5 ½ to 6 hours. Enjoy!

Note: Don't use a metal spoon like I did to scoop it out, or it might tear the liner. Also, if you let it cool for a bit, it's easier to slice, like you would in pan-baked lasagna.