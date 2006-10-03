Crash kills two Bloomfield High School students - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stoddard County, MO

Crash kills two Bloomfield High School students

 


Crash kills two Bloomfield High School students
By: Heartland News

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo - A crash in Stoddard County takes the lives of two teenagers. All three teens involved in the crash were sophomores at Bloomfield High School.

The crash happened around 4:30 monday afternoon, about a mile west of Bloomfield on Route 3.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol a truck driven by 16-year-old Kendall Pullum of Bloomfield ran off the road, and crashed into a tree.

The impact threw Pullum and his two passengers from the truck.

One of the passengers, 16-year-old Cody Boone of Dexter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, 16-year-old Christopher Daniels of Bloomfield, was pronounced dead at a Dexter hospital.

Pullum sustained serious injuries. He was air-lifted to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

