

Crash kills two Bloomfield High School students

By: Heartland News

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo - A crash in Stoddard County takes the lives of two teenagers. All three teens involved in the crash were sophomores at Bloomfield High School.

The crash happened around 4:30 monday afternoon, about a mile west of Bloomfield on Route 3.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol a truck driven by 16-year-old Kendall Pullum of Bloomfield ran off the road, and crashed into a tree.

The impact threw Pullum and his two passengers from the truck.

One of the passengers, 16-year-old Cody Boone of Dexter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, 16-year-old Christopher Daniels of Bloomfield, was pronounced dead at a Dexter hospital.