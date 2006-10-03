Crosstown recovery just beginning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crosstown, MO

Crosstown recovery just beginning

Crosstown recovery just beginning
By: Holly Brantley

CROSSTOWN, Mo - There's a big job ahead for people in the Crosstown area. The biggest tornado ever to hit Southeast Missouri in September ripped it's way through the area last week. Now, people are going from the initial shock to planning out the recovery for their town.

Dan and Sam Garris lost everything when the tornado struck. "We lost everything," Sam Garris said. The couple lost everything but their lives, and their dog, Annie. Now they focus on those gifts as they begin to deal with the loss of all their material possessions.

Virtually every resident of Crosstown shares the Garris's concerns. Most homes damaged beyond repair were leveled, leaving residents in Limbo.

Wanda and Ed Weibrecht say they knew almost immediately the home they've lived in for more than twenty years wouldn't be home to them anymore. The couple doesn't know for sure where they'll live next. "I didn't think it would take so much," said Wanda Weibrecht. "We're just here to salvage whatever we can."

Meanwhile as Crosstown waits to find out what kind of federal help will be available, the Garris's are thankful for people like Kirk Luckey, someone who's volunteered his time to help the couple recover. "It just gives me a good feeling," said Luckey.

Governor Matt Blunt has asked president Bush to approve a Disaster Declaration for the area. If Bush approves the plan, Disaster grants or low-interest loans would be available.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly