To: Sam Worthington, Sikeston

Dear Sam,

It is almost Thanksgiving and we are so thankful to have a son like you who is willing to give of himself for our county. While you were growing up I am sure you remember every time a commercial came on TV. about the United States Marine Corps you would say that's me, one of the "few and the proud." Now that you can say that, I'd like to say you are one of the few, but Mom and me are one of the very proud. We want you to know that during this time of war our prayers are with you and the whole armed forces. All of the family here send their love, prayers and support. May God bless you, keep you and His peace be with you. And may He return you safely to us real soon.

With love,

Mom & Dad