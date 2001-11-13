Flu Shots: One County Gives Up On Getting Vaccine

It's almost cold and flu season, and many people aren't ready to defend themselves against sickness because of widespread vaccine problems. If you want a shot from the Butler County Health Department, you're out of luck. They've canceled all flu clinics for the rest of this year. The health department was only able to give 500 shots. In the past, around 2000 people have gotten shots there. Like other health offices, they're waiting for more of the vaccine, but since they've heard nothing about getting any, they've decided to call everything off. Distribution problems, and not enough manufacturers are to blame. They usually like to get the shots by October. There's no word yet on when the vaccine will be sent to any other health departments in the Heartland. We'll let you know when they get there.