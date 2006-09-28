Making a child's dentist visit easy

By: Tiffany Sisson

For 2-year-old Zachary Ochs, a trip to the dentist office is like another play date. "He understands that the dentist is gonna look in his mouth," said his mother, Valerie Ochs.

Zach's been practicing, "He just says ah. He's fine with it, I think. We'll see when he gets in there."

The American Dental Association recommends children make their first trip to the dentist at the age of one. "A lot of times the emotion, at age one, they really don't know what's going on," explained pedodontist Dr. Jayne Scherrman.

At Dr. Scherrrman's office, the team tries to turn the visit into a playful experience, using toys and animation. "Once we can get the kids to come in and realize it's not as bad as their friends on the playground have said, then they're find," said Scherrman.