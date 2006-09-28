SIU embraces seventh president

By: Arnold Wyrick

Carbondale, IL - A day of fanfare and celebration wrapped the SIU campus in excitement on Thursday. The pomp and circumstance stemmed from the inauguration ceremony for Glenn Poshard.

"These kinds of events are important in the life of the university, because they set the tone for culture. And this inauguration sets the tone very importantly for the future of Southern Illinois University," says SIU's Chancellor Walter Wendler.

The university's seventh president started out his inaugural day talking to high school students from around Southern Illinois. Then it was off to a luncheon buffet for some 300 plus people.

"I think it's a great day for the university. We're going back to our roots, back to our traditions of talking about accessibility and affordability," says SIU's President Glenn Poshard.

But some on the SIU campus, most notably students feel the money spent on the inauguration ceremony could be spent in other areas.

"I think the money could be used on repairing the buildings, like in Fainer Hall the building leaks. There's other things the money could be spent on," says SIU student Whitney Gardner.

"It's a lot to spend, but I like President Poshard. I think he's going to be really good for the university. I think he's got a lot of good thoughts and plans," says SIU student Melissa Bankester.

Thousand of people gathered in the SIU Arena to take part in this important milestone in the universities history. And President Poshard says the investment the college is making is for more then just one day.

"This investiture ceremony is just that, the university I think in choosing someone whose been associated with it, that comes from this area. And it's an honor for me," President Poshard said.