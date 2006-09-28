Two men recovering after shooting in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Two men recovering after shooting in Cape Girardeau

By: Heartland News

Cape Girardeau, MO - Two men, the victims of gunshot wounds, are said to be in stable condition this morning, at a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Police don't have a lot of information at this time, but we do know the shooting took place in the Hanover Goodhope area around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say one victim, a 28-year-old man from Charleston, was shot multiple times.

The other victim, a 22-year-old man from Cape Girardeau, had a single gunshot wound.

Officers were not clear how the shooting started or how the victims ended up getting shot.

A car found at the scene was taken in for processing.

Both men were taken to St. Francis Hospital. Family and friends of the two men huddled in groups outside but wouldn't comment on what happened.

Police say they've identified everyone involved but do not have anyone in custody yet.

If you have any information you think might help, please call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

