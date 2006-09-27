Athletes, injuries and depression - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Athletes, injuries and depression

By: Tiffany Sisson

If you're an athletle, you want to be making moves in the game, and not standing on the sidelines. Athletes are driven to be the best, so injuries and the time it takes to recover have no spot in their playbook.

Being a patient is one position no athlete ever wants to play. Southeast quarterback Houston Llillard was picked to make some fast moves on the field at Houck Stadium. "As an athlete, you feel like you make a change," said Lillard.

Instead, he's benched for the entire season. Lillard tore his ACL and, is now going through therapy, "You gotta be positive."

Head trainer Al Castillo helping Lillard get ready to hit the field. He knows how tough it can be for athletes to overcome an injury, "It may not be very favorable initially to accommodate the athlete or accommodate the mood that they're in. It's in our benefit to keep an upbeat attitude and try to assure them that we're gonna get through this."

Castillo says injured athletes typically run through a cycle of three stages: anger, denial, and depression. "This is the main focal point of there life. This is what they essentially live for, so, anything that kind of takes them away from their center focus is a big deterrent and they view that very negatively," said Castillo.

Castillo believes some athletes want to get back in the game so quickly the mentallity is to take more pain killers, get better faster. "It's important that you make athletes aware, this is what you're taking this drug for, this is the amount you're gonna be taking it for and the duration. no more, no less," explained Castillo.

"I gotta try to keep a strong mind and just prepare for the next season," said Lillard.

